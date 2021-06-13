911: Crews working two-alarm fire in Hanover on Sunday afternoon

Firefighters were at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in Hanover on Sunday afternoon, according to a 911 dispatcher.

First responders responded to the two-alarm fire at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of East Middle Street.

As of 3:20 p.m., crews re still working the fire, the dispatcher said.

"There are no injuries, no one is trapped in the fire," the dispatcher added.

