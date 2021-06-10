Springettsbury's Hollywood Casino York hiring 200 before August opening

Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township is expected to open in August — bringing with it roughly 200 new jobs.

The casino, which is located inside the York Galleria mall at 2899 Whiteford Road, opened a career center in April inside the shopping center.

Positions needing to be filled include casino operations, food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources and marketing. Available jobs can also be found by visiting https://www.pngaming.com/careers.

The career center is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release from casino operator Penn National.

Don Bishop, a Springettsbury Township supervisor and liaison to the community development department, said on Wednesday that he is thrilled a new business is planning to open in the township.

"Penn National has proven to be a really good corporate citizen and appears to have a great business," he said via email. "I'm extremely optimistic that they will be successful in the Township and I hope that they will continue to be considered a valuable asset to our community."

Construction at Hollywood Casino temporarily halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and picked back up again in November.

The $120 million project, which was originally estimated to be completed in 12 months, was unanimously approved for a gambling license by the state Gaming Control Board in 2019.

Hollywood Casino York was the third Category 4 license approved by the state after a 2017 expansion in Pennsylvania gambling laws allowing for up to 10 permits for such "satellite" casinos.

Penn National selected the York Galleria as the site of its first mini-casino in September 2018. The company bid the highest — $50 million — to place a casino in York County.

In August 2019, the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a conditional use application for construction of the casino.

