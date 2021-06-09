Interim York County Prison warden named permanent warden

The York County Prison Board on Wednesday named the acting warden to the permanent position.

The vote to make Adam Ogle warden was 5-0, with member Judge Craig Trebilcock recusing himself.

Ogle — who had been acting warden since May — said he was excited to take on the role.

"I'm extremely happy and extremely proud to be named the leader of a wonderful organization and a great group of employees," he said after Wednesday's vote.

Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the prison board, said there had been two finalists for the position.

"I think he's the right person for the position," he said of Ogle. "There's a lot of challenges that he can step right into the new position and do the right job."

Recruitment and retention will be his first priority, Ogle said.

"The workforce is not what it used to be," he said, noting the prison is competing with a lot of other businesses and industries that are looking for new employees.

"We need to find innovative ways to recruit and retain our staff, and I think once we get through the pandemic it will get easier," Ogle added. "Right now it's a tough business when you have to wear PPEs while you're working and you have concerns with the pandemic in general."

As warden, the 43-year-old Ogle will be responsible for a prison that is currently 49 employees away from its goal of 421 corrections officers.

He also must deal with the reinstitution of programs like work release — which was suspended during the pandemic — and the ongoing negotiations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on whether ICE detainees will continue to be housed at the prison.

Ogle will oversee an annual budget of over $70 million and deal with contract negotiations, according to the warden job posting.

He replaces warden Clair Doll, who left to become director of York County Human Services Department.

First starting at the prison in 2000, Ogle worked there for approximately 14 months before leaving to attend school in Ohio. After realizing he wanted to be in corrections, he returned to the prison in 2003 and has remained there ever since. He's served as corrections officer, Correctional Emergency Response Team leader, lieutenant, captain and deputy warden of security services. He will be graduating from Penn State in August with a master's degree in Professional Studies-Criminal Justice Policy and Administration.

In the community, Ogle is an assistant football coach for Central York, working with the linebackers and offensive line.

"Over the last several years as deputy warden, I've known Adam and he's done a great job," Hoke said. "I think he had the right answers, he knows the challenges out there, he's been there. I think he can step in day one and coordinate our activities and keep our staff and our inmates safe. I think he'll do a good job, and he has a strong vote of confidence."

"I'm very much open to working with our community partners and agencies to make our community safer," Ogle said.