Man shot and killed in York City Sunday night

Staff report

A man died after a shooting Sunday night in York City.

The shooting occurred in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and Salem Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to York City Police.

The 34-year-old man was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m., the York County Coroner’s Office stated.

It was the sixth homicide in York City, and the eighth in York County, so far this year, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police's crime tip line at 717-849-2204 or email Detective First Class Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.