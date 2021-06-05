Two York County bridges to close this week

Two York County bridges will be closed Monday through at least mid-August, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Old Trail Road bridge in Newberry Township, which spans Fishing Creek, will be replaced. Mercer County-based Clearwater Construction Inc. anticipates completing the $1,977,000 project by Aug. 14, according to a PennDOT news release.

The project will replace the bridge with a prestressed concrete spread box beam. It will also include drainage improvements.

While the work is underway, those driving east on Route 392 will be required to take the ramp from Old Trail Road to Interstate 83 northbound.

They will then need to take Exit 34 (Valley Green), turn right onto Robin Hood Drive and finally turn left onto Yocumtown Road to continue on Route 392.

For motorists driving west, they will need to take Old Trail Road north to Old York Road.

They will then need to travel west on Route 262 to I-83 southbound at Exit 36 (Fishing Creek) before driving south on I-83 and taking Exit 33 (Yocumtown).

In addition to the Old Trail Road bridge closure, PennDOT will close the Stoverstown Road bridge in West Manchester and North Codorus townships.

The maintenance work by Chester County-based JD Eckman Inc. is a part of a larger $6,829,999 project in York and seven surrounding counties.

The project includes deck repairs and the application of a latex wearing surface, according to PennDOT.

The project will take up to 90 days to complete. A detour will be set up using Route 116 and Lehman Road.

