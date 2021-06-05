Parliament Arts director named York Mayor Helfrich's new chief of staff

Collin Holder, executive director of The Parliament Arts Organization, has been chosen to serve as York City Mayor Michael Helfrich's next chief of staff.

Holder will take over day-to-day communications for Helfrich starting Monday. He will replace Philip Given, who had served in the position since January 2018 before announcing last month he was stepping down.

“The whole thing I’ve tried to do with Parliament is, through collective impact, bring people and organizations together,” Holder said. “I’m excited to bring that same mentality to the city.”

Holder has served as executive director of The Parliament Arts Organization since June 2018. The organization was tapped by the city in February 2020 to lead all of its events.

The organization is now in the process of appointing an interim director, Holder said.

"I have witnessed (Holder's) work ethic, and I am certain he will be able to manage the problem-solving and communication tasks that fall upon the chief of staff,” Helfrich said.

Given, whose salary as chief of staff was $58,835, worked under Helfrich ever since he became mayor in 2018.

In April 2019, Given took over as acting director of community and economic development before returning to the chief of staff role last September.

