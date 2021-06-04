Coroner: North York toddler drowned in stormwater tunnel; death an accident

The death of a 2-year-old North York boy has officially been ruled an accidental drowning by the York County Coroner's Office.

Kamdyn Torres wandered away from his home in the 1300 block of North Duke Street about 6:30 p.m. April 4, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

His family quickly noticed he was missing and called Northern York County Regional Police, who launched a search by officers, volunteers and K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office, officials have said.

A volunteer found Kamdyn at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in a stormwater tunnel that runs along 10th Avenue, police have said.

He was found in water more than 300 feet from the entrance to the tunnel and was unresponsive, according to police.

People at the scene started CPR on the boy, and he was rushed to York Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The coroner ruled on the cause and manner of Kamdyn's death following the completion of an autopsy at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital.

