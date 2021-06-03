York City Council confirms William Sleeger as fire chief

The York City Council on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of William Sleeger as the city's new fire chief.

Sleeger has held the position of acting chief since former Chief Chad Deardorff retired in March. The unanimous vote on Tuesday came after tensions arose in March over the fact that Sleeger, like Deardorff, first took the helm of the department while living outside the city.

“I have found a lease for a property in the west end, so I have taken possession of that,” Sleeger said. “I’ll be spending a good portion of my time here.”

York City has a residency rule requiring that all department heads live in the city.

More:York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff to leave post

During city council’s Tuesday meeting, council President Henry Nixon again pressed Sleeger about his residency status.

Nixon has expressed doubts about whether Sleeger would be able to spend adequate time in his York City home while also keeping his Manchester Township home.

“I’ll guess I have to accept that,” Nixon said.

Mayor Michael Helfrich did not respond to requests for comment.

But council member Lou Rivera said Sleeger's upcoming living arrangements seem to already be an improvement over Deardorff's — who moved into the city a month before retiring.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.