First Friday celebration to return to all in-person events in York City

York City residents will soon will be able to attend a First Friday event that is fully in person for the first time in months, Downtown Inc announced.

The in-person events will kick off between 5 and 9 p.m. on Friday in Continental Square. The organization is bringing back the in-person events because COVID-19 cases are on the decline and safety guidelines have recently been updated, according to a news release.

“While we will still be following COVID safety precautions, we look forward to First Friday, and what it is all about — bringing the community together," said Director Elaine Bonneau in a statement.

Attendees are still required to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, those who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks.

A full list of First Friday events can be found at http://www.downtownyorkpa.com/firstfridays

