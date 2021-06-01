York Twp. man dies five days after crash

Staff report

A York Township man died Sunday, five days after he was in a vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township.

Edward Reed, 85, of the 300 block of Clark’s Way, was hurt in the May 25 wreck in the area of Locust Grove Road and Eastern Boulevard, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency services weren’t needed at the scene, but Reed later experienced complications related to the crash and was taken to York Hospital.

He was pronounced dead there around 5 a.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office stated.

