York County releases survey to learn more about residents' broadband needs

York County residents are being encouraged to take a new survey to gauge their broadband needs and pinpoint local areas with unreliable or nonexistent broadband access.

The survey comes after the state Senate on Tuesday cleared two bills sponsored by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, related to broadband access. The bills look to do away with outdated regulations and ensure broadband expansion is properly funded.

The survey released Friday is being conducted by the county, the York County Economic Alliance and the YoCo Fiber Broadband Task Force. It asks about internet speeds, access and costs.

"We're looking to beef up the current data we receive from the (Federal Communications Commission)," said David Gonzalez, YCEA's advocacy manager.

The county and its partners are looking for additional data because FCC data on topics such as internet speed seem to at times be exaggerated compared to what residents report, Gonzalez said.

In addition to county residents in general, the entities say specific areas in which they hope to expand broadband access include businesses, schools, medical facilities and nonprofits.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.yceapa.org/fiber/. The survey is expected to be open for three to four months.

Phillips-Hill has said her bills that were passed on Tuesday along party lines would make it easier for counties such as York to expand broadband access.

The first bill would waive a variety of regulations in the Public Utility Code, including lengthy reporting requirements that she says drain companies' resources with administrative costs associated with meeting the regulations.

In addition, it would require the Public Utility Commission to review regulations every three years and eliminate regulations it deems no longer necessary.

"Many of the regulations that exist in our Public Utility Code have been in place for decades," Phillips-Hill said. "However, we have seen sweeping changes to the technology and communications landscape."

The second bill would create a restricted account for funds meant solely to expand broadband in under-served areas.

Currently, the state has a 20-year contract with Ohio-based Agile Network Builders to lease out excess wireless capacity from state-owned towers and other infrastructure. Any revenue is put into the state's general fund.

The bill would also require state agencies to conduct an inventory of all state-owned communication towers, utility poles and buildings to better track what areas are under-served and require further investment.

The two bills still require approval in the House. They currently sit in the House Consumer Affairs Committee.

Even though broadband access has been noted as a statewide issue, York County has recently reached a milestone.

Earlier this month, the county celebrated the completion of a 16-mile fiber optic broadband project along the Heritage Rail Trail.

The project was made possible by the county using $1.5 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.