Friday update: York County reports new COVID-19 death for fourth consecutive day

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 810 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 46,271, an increase of 44 cases over the day prior. There have been 156,752 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,589,058 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,007 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,200,543. About 94% of patients have recovered. There were also 24 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,187.

As of Friday, there were about 33.2 million COVID-19 cases and 593,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 169 million cases and 3.5 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

