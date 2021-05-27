Thursday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 809 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 46,227, an increase of 45 cases over the day before. There have been 156,609 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,583,887 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 941 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,199,536. About 94% of patients have recovered. There were also 45 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,163.

As of Thursday, there were about 33.2 million COVID-19 cases and 592,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 168.5 million cases and 3.5 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

