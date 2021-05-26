Wednesday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 808 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 46,182, an increase of 50 cases over the day before. There have been 156,361 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,575,999 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,127 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,198,595. About 94% of patients have recovered. There were also 38 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,123.

More:Police: 20-year-old man shot to death in York City

More:York County jury acquits man of New Freedom parking-lot rape in under an hour

As of Wednesday, there were about 33.1 million COVID-19 cases and 591,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 168 million cases and 3.5 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.