Tuesday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 807 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 46,132, an increase of 33 cases over the day before. There have been 156,098 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,570,073 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 906 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,197,468. About 93% of patients have recovered. There were also 42 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,085

As of Tuesday, there were about 33.1 million COVID-19 cases and 590,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 167.4 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

