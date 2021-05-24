Monday update: 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 65 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 46,099 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 32 were reported on Sunday and 33 were reported on Monday.There were no new deaths reported over the two-day period, leaving the death toll at 806.

There have been 156,021 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,565,558 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,196,562, an increase of 1,549 cases over the two-day period. About 93% of patients have recovered. There were also 13 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,042.

As of Monday, there were about 33.1 million COVID-19 cases and 590,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 167.2 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

