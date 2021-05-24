Coroner: Newberry Township woman dies after vehicle is hit by train

Staff report

A Newberry Township woman died early Sunday morning after a crash involving a train on Saturday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Gerri Hill, 53, of the 300 block of Creek Road, died at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said in a news release.

Hill was in her vehicle, which was parked on train tracks in the 1200 block of Cly Road in Newberry Township at 6:30 a.m. Saturday when it was hit by a train, according to the coroner's report. Hill was not restrained.

Hill was taken to York Hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, the report said.

The cause and manner of death are not certain, and there will be further investigation before the coroner's office decides whether to have an autopsy conducted, the release said.

Newberry Township Police are investigating the crash.