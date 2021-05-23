Motorcyclist killed Saturday in Manheim Township

Staff report

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Manheim Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 5 p.m. to the area of 5487 Arnold Road for a reported fatality.

The operator — who was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s office — was reportedly traveling north on Arnold Road when he crossed the opposing lane of traffic, entered a wooded area and struck a tree.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be done, according to the coroner’s office.

The operator’s name will be released after more family has been notified, the coroner’s office stated.