Coroner: Hanover man dies after accident at Adams County workplace

A 54-year-old Hanover man died Thursday after a workplace-related accident, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Thomas Kress was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Thursday after an accident two hours earlier at GrowMark FS, located at 3150 Stoney Point Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, the coroner said in a news release.

Kress was moving equipment when that equipment was hit by a forklift truck, according to the release. Kress was struck in the torso, according to the coroner's office.

No one else was injured in the accident, according to the release.

Kress was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died despite live-saving measures, according to the coroner.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, ruling the death an accident caused by blunt force trauma, the coroner added in the release.

Latimore Township Police is investigating alongside the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

