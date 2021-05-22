'Sorely needed': Springettsbury Twp. breaks ground on $17 million police building

Springettsbury Township's police department is preparing for a major upgrade — with plans to move into a new 30,000-square-foot facility by the end of 2022, according to the police chief.

Chief Todd King joined township officials in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday evening to commemorate the start of construction of the new police building at the corner of Pleasant Valley and Mount Zion roads.

"It's going to be an extensive project, and we're really excited for it," King said. "The current police station is 71 years old — it outlived its usefulness."

The Springettsbury Township Police Department, located at 1501 Mount Zion Road, was initially used as the municipal township office when it was built in 1950.

King said the current building, which is 11,000 square feet, is too small and needs upgrades to the HVAC and electrical systems.

The new police building will have upgraded security, more space to store equipment and a secure parking lot — all things that King said is important for his department.

The police department parking lot is shared with the Springettsbury Township Park which sits behind the building.

Though King said the department's proximity to the park can help build relationships with residents, it can pose as a risk when officers are called out to emergencies.

"I'm extremely excited about it. I'm very grateful to the township," King said. "They are aware of the issues of the current building, and they're very dedicated to the project."

The project is budgeted at $17 million and will create 90 jobs, according to King.

The cost includes renovations to the township administrative building and demolition of the old police building.

"It's sorely needed," King added, of the new police building.

