Friday update: 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 100 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Friday, bringing the total to 45,968 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 806. There have been 155,319 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,548,782 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,193,355, an increase of 1,823 cases. There were also 25 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,990.

As of Friday, there were about 33 million COVID-19 cases and 588,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 165.6 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

