Thursday update: Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 806 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 45,868, an increase of 56 cases over the day before. There have been 154,959 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,538,360 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,430 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,191,532. About 93% of patients have recovered. There were also 40 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,965.

As of Thursday there were about 33 million COVID-19 cases and 588,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 165 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

