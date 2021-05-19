Code Orange air quality action day declared Thursday for Susquehanna Valley

A Code Orange air quality action day has been declared Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced.

Elevated ozone Wednesday afternoon will likely continue into Thursday, caused by high pressure surfaces creating warm conditions for ozone to form, according to the DEP.

Additionally, moderate levels of particle pollution are expected Thursday.

"Fine particulate will also move into low moderate territory, with the highest levels most likely coming during the morning hours," according to the news release.

Those who are likely to be sensitive to the pollution level, including children, older adults and people with asthma or lung disease, should limit exertion outside.

Residents within the Code Orange air quality action day area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling; and

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk.

