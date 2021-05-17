Police: York County man dies after in Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

A York County man died in a crash on Route 30 on Sunday evening, according to police.

Albert Meier Acosta, 31, of Windsor Township, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash at 9:26 p.m. on Route 30 in the area of Rohrerstown Road in Lancaster County, according to a news release.

Meier Acosta, who was driving a Cooper Mini, struck a disabled Chrysler 300 that was parked along the shoulder. As a result, the Chrysler caught on fire, the release stated.

Meier Acosta was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team.

Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

