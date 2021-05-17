One displaced in Red Lion apartment fire Monday morning

One resident was displaced as a result of an apartment fire Monday morning in Red Lion, the fire chief said.

Crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m. in the first block of East High Street and finished up at the scene around 8:30 a.m., according to Alliance Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Gingrich.

"With the time of day it was, we fought some availability from crews," Gingrich said, adding that the company requested two additional engines from other departments.

The fire, which was contained to the kitchen in a third-floor apartment, was determined an accident caused by cooking, Gingrich said.

No injuries to crews or residents were reported, and no damage estimates were available Monday, he added.

"(The fire) was contained to the original room of origin with smoke damage to the apartment," Gingrich said, adding that there was also water damage to the apartment directly below.

The Red Cross is assisting the one displaced individual and their dog.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.