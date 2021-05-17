Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday.

There was also one additional death reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 802.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,187,115, an increase of 1,983 cases over the two-day period. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 84 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,833.

There have been 154,117 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,519,018 negative patients in the state.

As of Monday, there were about 32.9 million COVID-19 cases and 586,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 163.1 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.

