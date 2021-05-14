Friday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 798 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 45,477, an increase of 57 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,378 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,501,828 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,643 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,182,922. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 27 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,724.

More:PennDOT: Mount Rose Avenue closed this weekend

More:Four charged with robbery in relation to York City homicide; 2 still at large

As of Friday, there were about 32.8 million COVID-19 cases and 584,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 161.3 million cases and 3.3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.