Thursday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one new death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 797 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department,

The county's case total hit 45,420, an increase of 81 cases over the day before. There have been 153,053 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,492,502 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,028 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,181,279. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 38 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,697.

As of Thursday, there were about 32.8 million COVID-19 cases and 583,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 160.5 million cases and 3.3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

