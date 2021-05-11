Tuesday update: Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 794 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 45,255, an increase of 72 cases over the day before. There have been 152,524 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,476,217 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,385 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,177,072. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 57 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,607.

As of Tuesday, there were about 32.7 million COVID-19 cases and 582,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 159 million cases and 3.3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

