Monday update: 96 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 96 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,183 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported over the two-day period, leaving the death toll at 792. There have been 152,225 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,467,488 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,174,687, an increase of 2,399 cases over the two-day period. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 18 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,550.

More:Pollen might be getting worse, but it’s hard to say for sure

More:Globally, vaccine rollout is slipping

As of Monday, there were about 32.7 million COVID-19 cases and 582,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 158.4 million cases and 3.3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.