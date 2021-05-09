PennDOT seeks comments on Franklin Twp. bridge project

York County residents are encouraged to give their opinions on a bridge project expected to start next year in Franklin Township.

An online public display of the project is available now and can be viewed by visiting www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/Pages/default.aspx and clicking on "public meetings" and the tile marked "Baltimore Road over Tributary to Bermudian Creek."

The project will replace the 80-year-old Route 194 bridge over the tributary to Bermudian Creek in Franklin Township with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, according to a PennDOT news release.

Additionally, roadwork will include paving the road, replacing the guardrail and increasing the lanes and shoulders to 11 feet and 5 feet respectively.

Work is expected to take place during the 2022 and 2023 construction season, PennDOT said.

The bridge will be closed for three months, utilizing a detour with Cabin Hollow Road, Route 15 and Harrisburg Street to Route 74. The duration of the closure has not been announced yet, according to PennDOT.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.