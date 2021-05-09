'Anybody can be a philanthropist': Give Local York surpasses 2020's donation total

Give Local York held another successful year of philanthropy in the name of helping York County's nonprofits, topping last year's total by over $200,000.

On Friday, Give Local York raised $3.7 million from 11,086 unique donors, according to its website.

The hybrid event model included a real-time dashboard through which individuals could check out the donation leaderboards, most recent gift donations and profiles with each of the 300 participating nonprofits, said event organizer Meagan Given.

In addition, Give Local York hosted an in-person event at PeoplesBank Park on Friday. The event was open only to the nonprofit organizations, Give Local volunteers and event sponsors.

"The message is really, anybody can be a philanthropist, especially on Give Day," Given said in April. "It's $5 to support a cause that you care about."

This was the fourth year for the event. Last year, Give Local York raised $3.5 million from a total of 11,101 donors.

Give Local York is an annual fundraiser that provides nonprofits with the platform to showcase what they do over a period of 24 hours, during which people can learn about each organization and donate.

Human Life Services, a nonprofit that assists pregnant women and families with financial support and mental health counseling, raised the most funding at $115,715.52 with 279 unique donors.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.