'One of those things living near the river': Mayflies will be swarming soon in York County

Mayflies will be out in full force in York County soon — which means lights out for the Veterans Memorial Bridge, waterfront properties and nearby shops on the Susquehanna River.

The tiny, aquatic insects will emerge from the riverbanks and congregate for a week in heavily-lit areas to swarm, mate and die.

On the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Wrightsville in York County to Columbia, Lancaster County, the lights are typically shut off to reduce the bug swarm for six to eight weeks starting in late June, said PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson.

"Columbia borough takes the lead on turning off the lights and publishes something on their Facebook page before doing so," Thompson added via email.

The specific time in which mayflies emerge can be tricky to nail down, and relies heavily upon river conditions, temperature and the daylight cycle, said Geoffrey Smith, a Susquehanna River biologist.

"Every tree, every bush — every physical thing is covered in them," Smith said. "It can't be stopped, but they're trying to work around it."

Public officials have been going dark to deal with the swarm in recent years, and those with private watefront property along the Susquehanna River should consider following suit, he said.

People riding bicycles or motorcycles should also avoid traveling at night, Smith added.

"It's short-lived," he said. "It'll be a couple of days, and it's just one of those things living near the river."

