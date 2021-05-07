Friday update: One new death linked to COVID-19 in York County

There was one new death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 789 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 44,970, an increase of 133 cases over the day prior. There have been 151,481 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,449,653 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,986 additional cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total to 1,169,678. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 47 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,494.

More:One killed, 2 shot in overnight shooting in York City

More:From meme to meaningful: Facebook group raises $38K for York County man in need of liver

As of Friday, there were about 32.6 million COVID-19 cases and 580,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 156.2 million cases and 3.2 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.