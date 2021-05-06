Thursday update: Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 788 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 44,837, an increase of 105 cases over the day before. There have been 151,062 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,438,842 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,476 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,166,692. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 57 additional deaths. The death toll now sits at 26,447.

As of Thursday, there were about 32.5 million COVID-19 cases and 579,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 155.3 million cases and 3.2 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

