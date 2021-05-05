Special events return to York City as Parliament Arts takes lead

Special events in York City are slated to return in person after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to become virtual last year, The Parliament Arts Organization announced Monday.

The organization, which was tapped by the city in February 2020 to lead its events, is bringing back in-person festivities due to a need for additional revenue and a decrease in COVID-19 cases, said Executive Director Collin Holder.

"We were hit so hard financially by COVID-19, we can’t afford to make everything go virtual," Holder said.

Holder said the organization will follow guidelines set by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all of this year's events.

There soon won't be many restrictions, though, as Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that all COVID-19 mitigation orders but the mask-wearing mandate will be lifted on May 31.

Currently, indoor events are limited to 25% of the venue's max capacity, and outdoor events are limited to 50% of the venue's max capacity.

"We hope that the community and businesses will support The Parliament as we rebuild from one of our toughest years," Holder said.

The organization's plans come as COVID-19 cases in York County are on the decline.

As of Tuesday, York County had seen 423 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, according to state data.

That's the lowest the number has been since late March.

Still, safety measures in addition to state and federal guidelines will be taken as the year's events continue, Holder said.

For example, Box Lunch Revue, the concert series that began on Tuesday morning and will run through Aug. 31 at Cherry Lane, will still hold virtual concerts for larger artists.

Tables will also be socially distanced, Holder said.

In addition, vendors will be limited at events such as YorkFest in late August, and portions of the area will be fenced in so organizers can manage how many individuals are coming in and out.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.