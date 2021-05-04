Tuesday update: 123 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 123 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,608 cases since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported in the county, leaving the death toll at 783. There have been 150,407 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,422,407 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,161,619, an increase of 3,133 cases over the day prior. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 58 additional deaths. The death toll now sits at 26,334.

As of Tuesday, there were about 32.5 million COVID-19 cases and 578,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 153.7 million cases and 3.2 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.