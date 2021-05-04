After Doll's exit, York County searches for prison warden

York County has begun the process of finding the prison’s new warden.

After former warden Clair Doll left to take on the county’s Human Services director position, a job posting has attracted nearly a dozen applicants. Doll had been the prison’s warden since 2017.

One of the applicants for the position is interim warden Adam Ogle, who started in his role Monday. In his nearly 20 years at the prison, Ogle has worked in a variety of roles including as correctional officer, Correctional Emergency Response Team leader, lieutenant, captain and deputy warden of security services.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Ogle said about working as interim warden.

County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as president of the county's prison board, said the posting was up for two weeks, ending April 29. The personnel department is now in the process of reviewing applicants.

“We’re going through the selection process,” Hoke said Monday. “We’re going to review the applications, determine if they’re qualified and interview candidates for the position.”

Hoke said the process for finding a new warden hasn’t changed much since 2017, when Doll was hired to replace Mary Sabol. Sabol left to take on the position of corrections director for Lehigh County.

“We’ve been through before,” Hoke said about the process. “It’s very important that we make the right decision when hiring somebody.”

Among the traits that Hoke said they value in a new warden are education, experience, getting along with people and union negotiation skills.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, who also serves on the prison board, said the goal is to get the best person for the job, who is the right fit for York County.

Wheeler said the county received 11 applications, four of whom were deemed qualified.

Among the warden’s duties are to prepare a budget of more than $70 million for the operation of the prison, as well as negotiating Collective Bargaining contracts and assisting county solicitors on prison litigation.