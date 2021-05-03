York City Council cancels Tuesday's legislative meeting

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
The York City Council has canceled its Tuesday legislative meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to the city clerk.

Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell in a statement said there was only one item on the agenda, and it "was not of a pressing nature." The meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. 

The meeting will take place on a Wednesday because of the primary election on Tuesday, May 18.

