Springetts Summer concert series, food truck festivals planned for this summer

Food trucks and music festivals in Springettsbury Township will provide some much-needed entertainment and fun this summer for residents who spent much of the past year cooped up indoors.

The township's Food Truck Fridays and The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will resume this year, after both events were either modified or cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springettsbury Township's concert series will be held every Sunday and Wednesday from June 6 through Aug. 1, according to Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson.

All concerts will start at 7 p.m. and will be followed with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., Hodgkinson said. A full schedule will be made available on Springettsbury's website at https://www.springettsbury.com/.

Additionally, Food Truck Fridays will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday from May 7 through Sept. 24, according to a news release.

Food trucks will be set up in the southwest section of Springettsbury Park, located at the corner of Whiteford and Mount Zion roads.

"The township is looking forward to having a great summer and getting back to some normalcy with our upcoming events," Hodgkinson said via email.

Both events will be held in accordance with both the state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Procedures are subject to change as guidelines are updated in response to the pandemic, Hodgkinson said.

Guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing will be enforced, according to the township.

The CDC recommends additional guidelines for larger gatherings, including receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and frequent hand washing, according to its website.

Last year, the township's Board of Supervisors voted to cancel its concert series after it was pushed back twice.

Officials cited potential liability issues and the handling of large crowds as reasons for cancelling it in 2020.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.st