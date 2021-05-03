Monday update: 199 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday in York County

There were 199 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 44,485 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 112 were reported on Sunday and 87 were reported on Monday. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 783.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,158,486, an increase of 4,381 cases over the two-day period. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 23 deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,276.

There have been 4,413,028 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 150,049 of whom reside in York County.

More:27-year-old woman injured in Friday night shooting in York City.

As of Monday, there were about 32.4 million COVID-19 cases and 577,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 153 million cases and 3.2 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.