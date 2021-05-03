Eminent domain notices for I-83 widening project to go out Tuesday

York County residents who will be impacted by eminent domain because of the Interstate 83 widening project will be notified Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

About 200 properties will be subject to either partial acquisition or complete acquisition for the $330 million project. Complete acquisition means property owners would have their entire property bought and receive assistance with relocating.

PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said requests for a list of the impacted properties must be submitted through a Right-to-Know Law request. The York Dispatch has filed the request, which Thompson said was necessary so the agency can review the information before releasing it.

The Federal Highway Administration last April signed off on the widening project that covers roughly 5 miles of the I-83 corridor from Exit 19 (Market Street) to Exit 22 (North George Street).

In total, 91 properties would be subject to complete acquisition. Of those, 60 are residential properties, 27 are commercial properties and four are municipal or tax-exempt properties.

The properties are located in North York and in Springettsbury, Spring Garden and Manchester townships.

Anthony Corby, an eminent domain attorney at the Hershey-based Faherty Law Firm, in March said he expects an influx in cases as notifications are received and offers are made.

Oftentimes, the cases surface because the offers on residents' properties are under the fair market value or there is not a comparable place to move, he said.

PennDOT officials have said it will likely be much further down the road before offers are made because of preliminary work that needs to be completed before the project advances.

There are three early-action items in the project: the widening of North Hills Road, improvements to Exit 22 and a bridge replacement over Mill Creek.

The North Hills Road and Exit 22 projects are underway and expected to be completed by 2022.

The entire project is set to be completed in 2026.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.