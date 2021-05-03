Downtown Inc offers grants for public events in York City

Downtown Inc is now accepting grant applications with the goal of rewarding those willing to spearhead local, inclusive public events in York City.

The organization will accept applications for the Welcoming Community Grants program until 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, according to a news release. Applicants can receive up to $2,500, and Downtown Inc intends to allocate $15,000 in total.

"The goal of the Welcoming Community Grants grant program is to identify and provide financial support to sustainable community events that contribute to creating a welcoming and connected community for all in York City — through diversity, accessibility and cultural representation," the release states.

Eligible events include large-scale festivals and art-related events — whether they are well established or new — that could help bridge gaps between people of different cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The events must be located in York City. Those wishing to apply can do so at www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=culturalyork.

Winners will be notified on May 24. Grants will be dispersed on June 1.

