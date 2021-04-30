York DA, 3 federal agencies to host online webinar on keeping kids safe online

An online presentation Wednesday evening will teach parents and teachers ways to keep children safe from online dangers, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said.

"Keeping Children Safe & Secure Online" will be held via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance will be capped at 1,000 people and anyone unable to attend can watch a recording of the presentation at yorkda.com.

The webinar will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. To join, use the link https://zoom.us/j/93324575993.

The DA's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg and 11 school districts in York County have partnered for the Zoom presentation, according to the DA's Office.

An assistant U.S. attorney and two special agents from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security will act as presenters, the DA's Office said.

Topics will include social media and apps, gaming, cyberbullying, sexting, sextortion, internet predators and ways to be safe and secure online. A question-and-answer period will follow, according to the DA's Office.

The 11 school districts partnering with officials for this webinar are Central York, Dallastown Area, Dover Area, Hanover Public, Northeastern, South Eastern, South Western, Southern York County, Spring Grove Area, West York Area and York City.

