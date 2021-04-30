Lane closures on I-83 due to line painting to begin Sunday

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
According to a "Displacements" map on the I-83 widening project website, an entire neighborhood in North York, just south of the southbound entrance ramp on the west side of the highway, and several businesses on the east side would be effected, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo

A state Department of Transportation line painting project will cause lane closures on Interstate 83 in York County starting Sunday.

The work, part of a district-wide project that includes seven nearby counties, will take place between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. from exit 8 to the Maryland border, according to a PennDOT news release. 

It is expected to be completed in a week, the release states.

The entire $1,341,513 project, contracted to DeAngelo Contracting Services, is expected to be completed by the end of November. 

