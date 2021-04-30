Lane closures on I-83 due to line painting to begin Sunday

A state Department of Transportation line painting project will cause lane closures on Interstate 83 in York County starting Sunday.

The work, part of a district-wide project that includes seven nearby counties, will take place between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. from exit 8 to the Maryland border, according to a PennDOT news release.

It is expected to be completed in a week, the release states.

The entire $1,341,513 project, contracted to DeAngelo Contracting Services, is expected to be completed by the end of November.

