Friday update: Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 783 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 44,127, an increase of 164 cases over the day prior. There have been 149,199 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,392,676 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,607 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,151,005. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 39 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,218.

As of Friday, there were about 32.3 million COVID-19 cases and 575,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 150.6 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.