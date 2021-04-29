Thursday update: Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 781 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 43,963, an increase of 142 cases over the day before. There have been 148,893 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,382,980 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 3,322 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,146,398. About 88% of patients have recovered. There were also 50 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,179.

As of Thursday, there were about 32.2 million COVID-19 cases and 574,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 149.7 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

