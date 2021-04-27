York County man killed in Enola-area crash, Cumberland County coroner says

A York County man died in a vehicle crash Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Lee Potteiger, 58, of Lewisberry, was killed in the 12:10 p.m. crash on Routes 11 and 15 in East Pennsboro Township, near Enola, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

Potteiger was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said.

Potteiger was headed north on Routes 11 and 15 and was towing a boat when his vehicle was struck head-on by a southbound Ford pickup truck, according to Hall.

Prior to hitting Potteiger's vehicle, the pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle that was in the center turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Susquehanna Avenue, the coroner said.

After sideswiping that vehicle, the pickup truck continued across the center lane and hit Potteiger's vehicle, Hall said.

The impact dislodged the boat from its trailer, and the boat landed atop the bed of the pickup truck, as well as on the back of Potteiger's vehicle, the coroner said.

The pickup truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment, according to Hall.

East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating the fatal crash, the coroner said.

