Tuesday update: Four new COVID-19 deaths in York County

There were four new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 778 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total hit 43,700, an increase of 124 cases. There have been 148,145 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,364,133 patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,139,390, an increase of 3,333 cases over the day before. About 88% of patients have recovered. There were also 84 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,072.

As of Tuesday, there were about 32.1 million COVID-19 cases and 572,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 148 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

