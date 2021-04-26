Monday update: 204 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 204 additional COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday in York County, bringing the total to 43,576 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 121 were reported on Sunday and 83 were reported on Monday. There were no new deaths reported over the two-day period, leaving the death toll at 774.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,136,057, an increase of 5,043 cases. About 88% of patients have recovered. There were also five new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,988.

There have been 4,355,119 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 147,627 of whom reside in York County.

More:York-Adams League wrestler takes Cadet national title, earns berth in world championships

More:Americans update their closets as they emerge from pandemic

As of Monday, there were about 32 million COVID-19 cases and 572,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 147.3 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.